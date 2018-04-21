Mourners gather to bid farewell to Zola Skweyiya in Pretoria

Dignitaries, family and friends of Skweyiya have gathered here at the CRC Church to pay their final respects to Skweyiya.

PRETORIA – Mourners have gathered at the Christian Revival Church in Pretoria this morning to bid final farewell to the late African National Congress (ANC) veteran Dr Zola Skweyiya.

The former government minister died last week at the age of 75.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for the late cabinet minister and ambassador.

Amongst those in attendance is ANC veterans including Sophie Debruyn and former president Thabo Mbeki.

There was a moment of silence here a short while ago as Skweyiya's casket arrived together with his family.

President Ramaphosa who is also here is due to deliver the eulogy on behalf of government.

#ZolaSkweyiyaFuneral Skweyiya: I want to say to mama thank you thank you for what you did for daddy thank you for completing him. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2018

#ZolaSkweyiyaFuneral Skweyiya: I want to thank mom because she always wanted to build a strong relationship between us and our dad. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2018