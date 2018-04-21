Mourners gather to bid farewell to Zola Skweyiya in Pretoria

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Mourners gather to bid farewell to Zola Skweyiya in Pretoria

Dignitaries, family and friends of Skweyiya have gathered here at the CRC Church to pay their final respects to Skweyiya.

Mourners have gathered at the Christian Revival Church in Pretoria to bid final farewell to the late African National Congress veteran Dr Zola Skweyiya. Picture: EWN.
Mourners have gathered at the Christian Revival Church in Pretoria to bid final farewell to the late African National Congress veteran Dr Zola Skweyiya. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Mourners have gathered at the Christian Revival Church in Pretoria this morning to bid final farewell to the late African National Congress (ANC) veteran Dr Zola Skweyiya.

The former government minister died last week at the age of 75.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for the late cabinet minister and ambassador.

Dignitaries, family and friends of Skweyiya have gathered here at the CRC Church to pay their final respects to Skweyiya.

Amongst those in attendance is ANC veterans including Sophie Debruyn and former president Thabo Mbeki.

There was a moment of silence here a short while ago as Skweyiya's casket arrived together with his family.

President Ramaphosa who is also here is due to deliver the eulogy on behalf of government.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA