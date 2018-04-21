Man United beat Tottenham to reach FA Cup final
Tottenham got off to a dream start when Dele Alli scored from close range but Alexis Sanchez equalised with a header and Ander Herrera fired United’s winner.
LONDON - Manchester United inflicted yet more FA Cup semi-final misery on Tottenham Hotspur as they recovered from a poor start to win 2-1 at a packed Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Tottenham, playing on the ground which has been their temporary home all season, got off to a dream start when Dele Alli scored from close range but Alexis Sanchez equalised with a header and Ander Herrera fired United’s winner midway through the second half.
While United can look forward to the prospect of finishing the season with some silverware, Tottenham must pick themselves up after an eighth successive FA Cup semi-final loss.
Standing between United and a record-equalling 13th FA Cup triumph will be Chelsea or Southampton, who play on Sunday.
