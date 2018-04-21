Makhosi Khoza retires from politics

Following her departure from the ANC, Khoza formed ADeC but will be stepping down from her position as leader.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament and leader of newly-formed political party African Democratic Change (ADeC) Makhosi Khoza has announced that she will be retiring from politics.

Khoza caused a stir in the ANC last year when she was vocal about former president Jacob Zuma, calling for him to step down publicly on various occasions.

Khoza says she will be trying her hand in local governance, working with different parties to fight corruption within the sector.

She says a conversation she had with the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a few months ago about her political future sparked her change of heart.

“Her death made reflect honestly about where I could be more impactful in society and I have decided that I’m going to focus more on local government and administration.”

Khoza says languages in the education sector is also something she wants to focus on.

“I’d also focus on the innovation of black African languages, especially at they impact negatively on mathematics and science in South Africa.”