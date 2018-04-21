Maimane urges ANC to act swiftly in removing Mahumapelo

Maimane says should the ANC fail to ensure Mahumapelo’s exit from the province’s premiership, a motion of no confidence awaits him at the provincial legislature.

MAHIKENG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says if the African National Congress (ANC) cares about the people of the North-West, they should ensure that Premier Supra Mahumapelo does not retain his position.

He says what’s seems to be infighting within the ANC should not hold communities to ransom.

Maimane is visiting the area after violent protests this week.

ANC top brass spent the day behind closed doors on Friday with president Cyril Ramaphosa leading discussions around Mahumapelo’s future.

“So our call is that Supra must go because we must clean up the governance’s questions. We must not try and find a political settlement within the ANC.”

Maimane has also assured residents who allege police brutality during the protest that he will press criminal charges.

“There were many who I saw today who were injured here and we believe that we must now open a case with Ipid because it must be thoroughly investigated.”

He says Mahumapelo’s tenure is characterised by corruption and none delivery of services and it is about time he steps aside.