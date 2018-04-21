Maimane calls for calm in protest hit Mahikeng
Mmusi Maimane visited several townships around Mahikeng and re-assured residents that his party would work to remove Supra Mahumapelo
MAHIKENG - Some residents of Mahikeng continue mopping up after a week of protests, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called for calm.
Maimane visited several townships surrounding Mahikeng where he re-assured residents that his party would do everything possible to remove Premier Supra Mahumapelo from office should the African national Congress (ANC) fail to do so.
He says there is a need for a clean and corrupt free government and has called on the ANC to not make a political decision by retaining Mahumapelo, saying that will be a betrayal to the people of the North West.
Maimane says residents also have a voice and has urged them to vote differently in next year’s general elections.
He says a corrupt free government is the only way the North West can have proper service delivery.
The DA leader says he understands that a woman lost her baby while attempting to give birth unattended.
