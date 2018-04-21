Mahumapelo remains mum on calls to step down amid violent protests

The Premier briefly spoke to the media after a marathon meeting with ANC top officials, the alliance partners and the party’s provincial Leaders.

The Premier briefly spoke to the media after a marathon meeting with African National Congress (ANC) top officials, the alliance partners and the party’s provincial Leaders.

This as residents in Mahikeng took to the streets this week-barricading roads and destroying property as they called for Mahumapelo to step down-alleging corruption against him.

Mahumapelo says he’s agreed with senior ANC leaders that he would not speak to the media until issues surrounding him have been finalised.

It’s understood the North-West Premier asked the ANC give the provincial party an opportunity to deal with protests against him.

Provincial leaders who attended the meeting say Congress of South African Trade Unions, the South African Communist Party, Sanco and the veterans league called for Mahumapelo’s ousting in Friday’s meeting-while the ANCWL expressed support for him.

The ANC leaders are expected to be back in the province next week to speak to branches -before elevating the issue to the party’s national working committee.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has appealed for calm and the return for normalcy in Mafikeng in the North West saying the African National Congress (ANC) will address the residents grievances with speed.

The president says Friday’s crucial meeting has decided that there be further engagements on calls for Mahumapelo to step down.

He says while the ANC deals with concerns raised about the premier, residents must remain calm.

“And we call on all our people that let’s be calm and this matter is going to be resolved. Let us revert back to a position of normalcy as we address this matter and reach finality on it.”

He says while he can’t give a time frame on when the issue will be finalised, it will be soon.

“I want assure everyone that we’re going to act as speedily as possible to address each of the issues.”

The president says the ANC wants to base its decisions on evidence, evaluation and proper assessment.