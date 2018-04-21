[LISTEN] Move over Uber, Taxify – Green Scooter is here

Radio 702 | Rejected by Uber and Taxify as a partner, Green Scooter is an all green e-hailing cab service that aims to change the way society moves and already has about 450 registered people on its app.

JOHANNESBURG - Founder and Managing Director at Green Scooter Fezile Dhlamini says it is time to move out of the ear of fossil fuel vehicle to the world of electric cars.

Green Scooter will be formally launched on 1 September 2018 in South Africa.

Listen to the audio above for more.