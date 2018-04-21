Lesufi assures parents online registration system is safe

The system went live on Monday with the department receiving over 200,000 applications so far.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reassured parents that the online registration system is safe after there were over 800 attempts to hack it this week.

Lesufi says despite minor glitches the registration process is going well.

“The only thing we’re picking up is the complaints from parents that some of the schools are even reluctant to take their documents because they’re told the schools are full even before they could take those documents. It’s something we’re working around as a team to rectify.”