'In honour of Skweyiya, ANC won't let veterans down again'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Zola Skweyiya dedicated his life to serving the people of this country.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on public servants to ensure that government retains the character that the late Zola Skweyiya envisioned and deliver better and efficient services to the people of South Africa.
Ramaphosa was speaking at Skweyiya's funeral in Pretoria earlier on Saturday.
The 75-year-old African National Congress veteran passed away last week.
The president says Skweyiya dedicated his life to serving the people of this country.
“It is a tribute to Zola Skweyiya’s vision that we today have a public service of more than a million people who dedicate themselves to building a better life for all our people and yes they can do much more than what they are doing.”
Ramaphosa has assured the ANC veterans that the party will never let them down again.
He has apologised to Skweyiya's family and the party's veterans for causing them distress.
“This time around I think we made a big mistake and disappointed him deeply. To this departed warrior of uMkhoto we Sizwe, his family and stalwarts, please accept our sincere apology for the distress we may have caused you.”
