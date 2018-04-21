Hijacker shot dead in CT

Police pursued the suspects in Bardale informal settlement after receiving information about the incident from the victims.

CAPE TOWN - A hijacker has been shot and killed in Bardale informal settlement on Saturday.

Police pursued the suspects after receiving information about the incident from the victims.

Once authorities approached the vehicle they came across a second suspect who was subsequently arrested.

Captain Frederick Van Wyk said: “When the vehicle was approaching, the suspect in the passenger seat was found sitting with his head down and in the vehicle, there were two unlicenced firearms that were recovered. The one suspect is 23-year-oldand will appear in court on Monday.”