Boksburg woman recalls horrific scene at East Rand Mall shooting
It’s understood police were following up on a tip off about the five-member gang wanted for murder when the shootout happened.
JOHANNESBURG – A Boksburg woman has told Eyewitness News she's grateful she made it out alive following a deadly shooting at the East Rand Mall.
A security guard was shot dead on Friday and two other people including a customer were wounded.
One gunman has been arrested while at least three of accomplices are still on the run.
Sindi Plaatjie says she and a friend were shopping at the East Rand Mall when they suddenly heard gun shots and saw customers running for cover.
“We saw people running and we didn’t know what was happening. We started running looking for cover.”
Plaatjie says they managed to find safety in a small room at the store where they prayed to be rescued.
“We’re so grateful that we’ve made it alive because we don’t know what could have happened to us.”
She says she's grateful they made it out alive given that a security guard was killed in the confrontation.
