Black Coffee joins world DJs in remembering Avicii

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Black Coffee joins world DJs in remembering Avicii

The Swedish DJ, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead on Friday in Oman.

Black Coffee poses with Avicii. Picture: @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter.
Black Coffee poses with Avicii. Picture: @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African DJ Black Coffee has joined millions of music fans and world-class DJs in paying tribute to the late Avicii.

The Swedish DJ, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead on Friday in Oman and no cause of death has been announced yet.

In an emotional tweet, Black Coffee – born Nkosinathi Maphumulo – says he wanted to work Avicii.

The 28-year-old DJ retired from the music in 2016, citing health problems including acute pancreatitis, allegedly as a result of excessive drinking.

However, Avicii was nominated for a Billboard music award this week as he never fully stopped making music.

Some of his most famous songs are Wake Me Up and Levels; he also recently worked with Rita Ora on Lonely Together.

WATCH: Avicii - Wake Me Up (Official Video)

Other DJs such as Calvin Harris and electronic dance music artist Deadmau5 have also paid tribute to Avicii.

He started his career when he won a production competition held by Pete Tong in 2008.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA