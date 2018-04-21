Black Coffee joins world DJs in remembering Avicii

The Swedish DJ, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead on Friday in Oman.

JOHANNESBURG – South African DJ Black Coffee has joined millions of music fans and world-class DJs in paying tribute to the late Avicii.

In an emotional tweet, Black Coffee – born Nkosinathi Maphumulo – says he wanted to work Avicii.

Life is Fragile....Just last week I was chatting with you and @shaunduvet about working together,excited about being inspired by your recent visit in South Africa.

Death be not proud.

RIP Bro @avicii 🕊 pic.twitter.com/7GW5Vx9EFG — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 20, 2018

The 28-year-old DJ retired from the music in 2016, citing health problems including acute pancreatitis, allegedly as a result of excessive drinking.

However, Avicii was nominated for a Billboard music award this week as he never fully stopped making music.

Some of his most famous songs are Wake Me Up and Levels; he also recently worked with Rita Ora on Lonely Together.

WATCH: Avicii - Wake Me Up (Official Video)

Other DJs such as Calvin Harris and electronic dance music artist Deadmau5 have also paid tribute to Avicii.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq — David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018

Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR — Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018

He started his career when he won a production competition held by Pete Tong in 2008.