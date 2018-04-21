Amy Schumer urges fans to 'love' themselves

Schumer has shared her own message about body insecurities, urging her fans to treat themselves kindly.

LONDON - Amy Schumer has urged people to "love" themselves and realise that they aren't defined by what they look like.

The 36-year-old actress is currently promoting her new movie I Feel Pretty - in which a woman suffers a fall and wakes up believing she is the most beautiful woman on the planet - and has now shared her own message about body insecurities, urging her fans to treat themselves kindly.

Speaking to BW magazine, she said: "[The movie's message] is to get out of your own way and realise that what you look like isn't who you are. You have a voice and all of this potential - it's really your responsibility to live up to it and love yourself like your own mother."

Schumer's comments come after she recently revealed she had refused to be retouched in the movie, as she wanted to make sure her body was accurately show in the footage.

She said: "I said, 'Do not retouch me in this movie. Do not retouch anything.' You see my cellulite. You see my, my rolls, whatever ... It's like, I feel great."

And the Trainwreck star has said she wants women to feel empowered when they sit down to watch the flick, which also stars Emily Ratajkowski and Michelle Williams.

She said: "We want women to feel empowered, we don't want anything to hold them back. If you feel someone is going to insult you, call you ugly or fat, it holds you back. I don't want anything to keep women from their full potential. I want other women, other people to feel good about themselves. And I think walking out of this movie, you really do."

Meanwhile, Schumer previously said she would never begin a diet which forces her to have "hungry days", despite the method of weight loss becoming a trend.

She said: "They won't be able to enjoy it; they have to be hungry. That's totally typical for a lot of actresses. But I'm like, 'I'm not doing that,' because those people aren't happy. But it's funny, I go to awards shows and I try to look my best and I look like how the costume designers look and I feel proud about that."