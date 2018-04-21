ADeC thanks Khoza for being ‘political vehicle that advocates for change’

JOHANNESBURG - The African Democratic Change (ADeC) says its acknowledges the decision by Dr Makhosi Khoza to step down as the party leader, adding that they would like to thank her for providing what they call a political vehicle that advocates for change in South Africa.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the four-month-old political party says it remains committed to the fulfillment of the founding principles that led to its establishment.

Spokesperson Sinakho Nqoma says despite Khoza's resignation, the party remains determined as ever.

“We respect and acknowledge her resignation from politics, we’re very grateful for her contribution as she has contributed highly to the vehicle which is ADeC for change. But the party as is still remains.”

Khoza mentioned that she will be leaving to devote her efforts to youth development.

Nqoma says that this is something she has always held close to her heart.

“She has made it known that those projects are a priority for her and that is what she has decided to take on fulltime.”