9 arrested in Mahikeng protests

Residents have been taking part in violent protests this week, barricading roads and destroying property as they call for the resignation of premier Supra Mahumapelo.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police have confirmed that nine people have been arrested for public violence and malicious damage to property in Mahikeng.

Residents have been taking part in violent protests this week, barricading roads and destroying property as they call for the resignation of the province's premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Police say protesters are laying low following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the community on Friday night.

Ramaphosa returned abruptly from his trip in the British capital for the Commonwealth Summit in order to attend to the unfolding chaos in Mahikeng.

Following his return to the country, African national Congress top brass spent the day behind closed doors on Friday with the president leading discussions around Mahumapelo’s future.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone says officers will continue monitoring the area.

“After three days of violent protests in Mahikeng, we can confirm that since the communication from the president, the area has been quiet and we’re monitoring the situation.”