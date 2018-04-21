3 suspects still on the run after East Rand Mall shooting

The shootout took place after police tracked down the wanted murder suspects, who began shooting at them inside the mall in Boksburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say three criminals who were involved in a shootout at East Rand Mall on Friday are still at large.

During the exchange, police returned fire, wounding one of the suspects.

A security guard assisting the officers was shot and killed while another bystander is recovering in hospital from a lower body gunshot wound.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “One suspect was arrested, the other was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard. The other three suspects are still at large.”