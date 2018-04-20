Zondo: Judiciary remains committed to protecting SA

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was speaking during the 16th annual Victoria and Griffiths Mxenge memorial lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says South Africa has a serious problem with corruption and that it continues to increase daily.

The Mxenges were civil rights lawyers who defended political activists during apartheid.

Both were brutally murdered in the 1980s by security police led by the security branch's Dirk Coetzee.

Zondo, who worked as an admin clerk at the Mxenge’s law firm, says thta he will be eternally grateful to the family for fighting for the country’s freedom.

“We have attained some of the things they wanted. But is this country the country they really fought for?”

Zondo says the citizens of this country should ask themselves what they are willing to sacrifice to take the country forward.

“Despite those institutions that fight corruption, corruption is increasing every day. Corruption is taking money that should be helping the poor.”

The deputy chief justice says the judiciary will remain committed to protecting the country.

