Zola Skweyiya remembered as ‘gentle giant’ during memorial service

The former government minister died last week at the age of 75.

A memorial service took place for Dr Zola Skweyiya at the University of Cape Town on 19 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
CAPE TOWN - The late Zola Skweyiya has been described as a gentle giant and a soft-spoken individual.

The former government minister died last week at the age of 75.

He was honoured at a memorial service at the University of the Western Cape on Thursday.

Many gathered to celebrate the life of Skweyiya at the memorial service, where he has been described as a freedom fighter who loved people.

Those gathered say he was someone who dreamt of a true democracy and a non-racial, non-sexist government.

Close friend and retired general Zolile Wilson Nqose told mourners that Skweyiya was a soldier and true leader.

Former Cabinet minister, Brigitte Mabandla, in her keynote address described Skweyiya as someone who loved children and fought for their rights.

“Zola's legacy, in my view, is that of unqualified service to the people of SA and we have all said so. He was a humble and sensitive person who cared for the people.”

Others describe him as a person who had a sense of humour.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

