Zola Skweyiya remembered as ‘gentle giant’ during memorial service
The former government minister died last week at the age of 75.
CAPE TOWN - The late Zola Skweyiya has been described as a gentle giant and a soft-spoken individual.
He was honoured at a memorial service at the University of the Western Cape on Thursday.
#Skweyiya UWC Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Vivienne Lawack describes Dr Skweyiya as a man of quality. GLS pic.twitter.com/X8uRFNo9t7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018
Many gathered to celebrate the life of Skweyiya at the memorial service, where he has been described as a freedom fighter who loved people.
Those gathered say he was someone who dreamt of a true democracy and a non-racial, non-sexist government.
Close friend and retired general Zolile Wilson Nqose told mourners that Skweyiya was a soldier and true leader.
Former Cabinet minister, Brigitte Mabandla, in her keynote address described Skweyiya as someone who loved children and fought for their rights.
“Zola's legacy, in my view, is that of unqualified service to the people of SA and we have all said so. He was a humble and sensitive person who cared for the people.”
Others describe him as a person who had a sense of humour.
He will be laid to rest on Saturday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
