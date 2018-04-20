Western Cape children’s commissioner ‘long overdue’, says trust

One of the functions of the body will be to investigate the province’s high levels of violence against minors.

CAPE TOWN - The Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture Trust says a children’s commissioner in the Western Cape is long overdue.

The premier’s office earlier this week briefed provincial government officials on the draft legislation which will create the children’s commissioner.

The centre’s Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux says: “We’re pleased that there’s movement, but we’re also concerned that it will take time before a children’s commissioner becomes a reality while children continue to die in our communities.”

