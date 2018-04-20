Ramaphosa: We'll have further engagements over Mahikeng situation
This is as residents of Mahikeng continue with protests, accusing the premier of corruption and calling for his resignation.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that there will be further engagements on the fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo after a long meeting on Friday.
Ramaphosa says more engagement will allow them to “have all the information that will empower us to take a decision going forward”.
The president cut short his trip to the United Kingdom to come and try find solutions to the Mahikeng protests.
ANC top leaders had earlier been locked up in a meeting for hours with provincial leaders, the SACP and Cosatu.
