Ramaphosa: We'll have further engagements over Mahikeng situation

This is as residents of Mahikeng continue with protests, accusing the premier of corruption and calling for his resignation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address at the Parliament on 16 February 2018. Picture: AFP.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address at the Parliament on 16 February 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that there will be further engagements on the fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo after a long meeting on Friday.

Ramaphosa says more engagement will allow them to “have all the information that will empower us to take a decision going forward”.

The president cut short his trip to the United Kingdom to come and try find solutions to the Mahikeng protests.
ANC top leaders had earlier been locked up in a meeting for hours with provincial leaders, the SACP and Cosatu.

This is as residents of Mahikeng continue with protests, accusing the premier of corruption and calling for his resignation.

