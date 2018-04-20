Warders arrested for helping 16 prisoners escape from Joburg prison
The Correctional Services officials are also expected in court on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Correctional Services officials have been arrested at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre commonly known as Sun City prison.
They are accused of helping 16 prisoners escape two weeks ago.
Crime Air Network initiative said in a tweet that more arrests are expected.
The Correctional Services officials are also expected in court on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for ten of the 16 prison escapees.
Two of them were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal, while four others have since been rearrested.
Authorities say that security has since been tightened at the prison while a high-level investigation continues.
Popular in Local
-
Karabo Mokoena was abused by her father, court hears
-
Sandile Mantsoe describes setting Karabo Mokoena’s body alight
-
Police use rubber bullets to disperse Mahikeng protesters
-
NPA: We can successfully prosecute Duduzane Zuma on culpable homicide charges
-
#Mahikeng: Officials in shock after arts centre torched
-
Mahikeng residents tell Mahumapelo: Stop making excuses & step down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.