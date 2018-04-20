Warders arrested for helping 16 prisoners escape from Joburg prison

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Warders arrested for helping 16 prisoners escape from Joburg prison

The Correctional Services officials are also expected in court on Friday morning.

Two Correctional Services officials have been arrested in connection with the prison escape of 16 inmates. Picture: @FraudWatchZA/Twitter
Two Correctional Services officials have been arrested in connection with the prison escape of 16 inmates. Picture: @FraudWatchZA/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two Correctional Services officials have been arrested at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre commonly known as Sun City prison.

They are accused of helping 16 prisoners escape two weeks ago.

Crime Air Network initiative said in a tweet that more arrests are expected.

The Correctional Services officials are also expected in court on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for ten of the 16 prison escapees.

Two of them were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal, while four others have since been rearrested.

Authorities say that security has since been tightened at the prison while a high-level investigation continues.

The Correctional Services Department is optimistic about its chances of recapturing 16 inmates who escaped from the Johannesburg prison. Picture: EWN

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA