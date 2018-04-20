[UPDATE] 1 person shot dead in East Rand Mall shooting
It’s understood police received a tip-off that wanted criminals were at the mall and when officers spotted the gunmen, there was a shootout.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed the criminals involved in Friday afternoon's shooting at the East Rand Mall are suspected murderers.
One person was shot dead and one of the suspects was wounded when officers confronted the five-member gang inside the shopping centre.
A woman was caught in the crossfire and was also wounded.
Police have clarified that it was, in fact, not a robbery that took place there earlier.
It’s understood they received a tip-off that wanted criminals were at the mall and when officers spotted the gunmen, there was a shootout.
The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “One suspect was arrested, the other was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard. The other three suspects are still at large.”
Customers and employees have been evacuated from the mall.
A Wimpy employee said: “We heard a gunshot closer to Spur. We thought it was from the banking hall; people were all over and it was chaotic.”
He says employees have been told to go home for the day as it's still not safe inside.
“Some people were hiding. Even our manager was screaming at us to go down because I wanted to watch.”
Police vehicles and paramedics are there. Some are parked outside the entrances to the mall to prevent people from entering.
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma to tie the knot again - report
-
ANC will ‘discuss’ and ‘test’ allegations of corruption against Mahumapelo
-
Karabo Mokoena was abused by her father, court hears
-
Ramaphosa arrives in Mahikeng to meet leaders, alliance partners
-
Warders arrested for helping 16 prisoners escape from Joburg prison
-
CT International Airport will be renamed, says minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.