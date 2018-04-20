[UPDATE] 1 person shot dead in East Rand Mall shooting

It’s understood police received a tip-off that wanted criminals were at the mall and when officers spotted the gunmen, there was a shootout.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed the criminals involved in Friday afternoon's shooting at the East Rand Mall are suspected murderers.

One person was shot dead and one of the suspects was wounded when officers confronted the five-member gang inside the shopping centre.

A woman was caught in the crossfire and was also wounded.

Police have clarified that it was, in fact, not a robbery that took place there earlier.

It’s understood they received a tip-off that wanted criminals were at the mall and when officers spotted the gunmen, there was a shootout.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “One suspect was arrested, the other was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard. The other three suspects are still at large.”

Customers and employees have been evacuated from the mall.

A Wimpy employee said: “We heard a gunshot closer to Spur. We thought it was from the banking hall; people were all over and it was chaotic.”

He says employees have been told to go home for the day as it's still not safe inside.

“Some people were hiding. Even our manager was screaming at us to go down because I wanted to watch.”

Police vehicles and paramedics are there. Some are parked outside the entrances to the mall to prevent people from entering.