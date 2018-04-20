UK, African ministers set to discuss Zim’s possible Commonwealth return
Zimbabwe left the group in 2003 after former president Robert Mugabe was criticised over disputed elections and violent seizures of white-owned farms.
LONDON - British foreign minister Boris Johnson will meet his Zimbabwean counterpart Sibusiso Moyo and ministers from neighbouring African states for talks on Friday expected to include Harare’s possible readmittance to the Commonwealth.
Zimbabwe left the group in 2003 after former president Robert Mugabe was criticised over disputed elections and violent seizures of white-owned farms.
Friday’s talks will take place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being held in London.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over when Mugabe quit after nearly four decades in power following a de facto military coup last November, has said he wants Zimbabwe to rejoin the organisation of 53 mostly former territories of the British Empire.
Johnson has previously said Zimbabwe’s Commonwealth readmittance would be a “fine and noble aspiration” for both parties, but that it must hold free and fair election first and prove it meets the organisation’s standards on the rule of law, democracy and human rights.
Speaking earlier this week, he praised the country’s progress under Mnangagwa but said there was still much to do.
Popular in Africa
-
Swaziland's King Mswati III renames country
-
Uganda’s Museveni issues public warning against oral sex
-
Botswana warns citizens entry & exit points into Mahikeng closed from Thursday
-
Ethiopia’s new PM Abiy Ahmed names new Cabinet
-
[OPINION] African leaders more constrained by democratic rules than you think
-
Zim hospitals told to hire new nurses after dismissal of 16,000 nurses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.