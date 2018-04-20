Tickets for Springboks, England Test go on sale in June
Prices have dropped compared to last year's Test against the All Blacks.
CAPE TOWN - Tickets for the Springboks Test against England at Newlands in June will go on sale on the 7 May.
Western Province Rugby has announced the bulk of publicly available seats are cheaper than they were for last year’s Test.
Tickets for new Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus’ first series in charge will start from a R100 for scholars. Standing room access is R150.
Most seats range from R450 to R875, while the price for a top category ticket will be unchanged at R950.
Organisers warn only tickets bought from Computicket will be valid.
After last year’s action-packed Test against the All Blacks in front of a capacity crowd, the clash against an England side which is number 2 in the world under Eddie Jones, promises to be another special occasion at Newlands.
Popular in Sport
-
FA Cup finalists to be decided over weekend
-
Mixed feelings from football fans as Wenger steps down
-
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger to step down at end of season
-
[OPINION] Varsity Rugby will evolve international rugby
-
Carrick asked for England exclusion due to depression
-
Liverpool’s Lallana in SA for hamstring treatment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.