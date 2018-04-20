Tickets for Springboks, England Test go on sale in June

Prices have dropped compared to last year's Test against the All Blacks.

CAPE TOWN - Tickets for the Springboks Test against England at Newlands in June will go on sale on the 7 May.

Western Province Rugby has announced the bulk of publicly available seats are cheaper than they were for last year’s Test.

Tickets for new Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus’ first series in charge will start from a R100 for scholars. Standing room access is R150.

Most seats range from R450 to R875, while the price for a top category ticket will be unchanged at R950.

Organisers warn only tickets bought from Computicket will be valid.

After last year’s action-packed Test against the All Blacks in front of a capacity crowd, the clash against an England side which is number 2 in the world under Eddie Jones, promises to be another special occasion at Newlands.