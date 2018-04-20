‘Over 800 attempts to hack school online registration system’
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says despite minor glitches the registration process is going well with over 200,000 applications for grade one and eight pupils received so far.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed there have been over 800 attempts to hack the online registration system since it went live on Monday.
The education MEC has reassured parents that the system is safe.
“We are using one of the reliable institutions to carry our servers and there is no way that that server can be hacked and we just want to warn those people that they must not waste their time, there is no way that that server can be hacked.”
