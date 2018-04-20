‘Over 800 attempts to hack school online registration system’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

‘Over 800 attempts to hack school online registration system’

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says despite minor glitches the registration process is going well with over 200,000 applications for grade one and eight pupils received so far.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Thando Kubheka one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed there have been over 800 attempts to hack the online registration system since it went live on Monday.

Lesufi says despite minor glitches the registration process is going well with over 200,000 applications for grade one and eight pupils received so far.

The education MEC has reassured parents that the system is safe.

“We are using one of the reliable institutions to carry our servers and there is no way that that server can be hacked and we just want to warn those people that they must not waste their time, there is no way that that server can be hacked.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA