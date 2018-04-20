Popular Topics
Taxi drivers coining it as bus drivers’ strike enters third day

Taxi organisation Codeta says its drivers are having to fit in extra trips.

Commuters at a bus terminal in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town queue for taxis due to a bus strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Commuters at a bus terminal in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town queue for taxis due to a bus strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - As the bus drivers’ strike drags on, the taxi sector is coining it.

Taxi organisation Codeta says its drivers are having to fit in extra trips.

Codeta's Besuthu Ndungane says that marshalls have been deployed to maintain order at bustling taxi ranks.

“People will queue without trampling on each other then we end up with chaos. The taxi ranks are very full.”

As the strike enters its third day, the CCMA has stepped into the fray.

WATCH: Unions: Bus drivers must mobilise if they want better conditions

Employers and unions are standing firm by their negotiating positions.

Striking drivers are demanding a 12% pay hike, but bosses are offering 7%.

Inconvenienced commuters can't even look to the trains for help amid the industrial action.

The rail company's Riana Scott says most trains are running late this morning, due to a power failure that's affected signalling.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

