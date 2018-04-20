Talks to end nationwide bus strike to resume on Friday

Employers and unions are standing firmly by their negotiating positions.

JOHANNESBURG - Talks to end a national bus driver strike will continue on Friday.

Striking workers are demanding a 12% pay hike, bosses are offering 7%.

The CCMA is now trying to bring the parties closer to each other.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters have been left in the lurch.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela says: “Talks on Thursday adjourned at 6.30pm, so we’re looking forward to resuming on Friday morning.”

#BusStrike The Bree Street Taxi Rank queue. PP pic.twitter.com/DvD1oggJYA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Bumper to bumper traffic out of Cape Town's CBD persisted well into the evening on the first day of the strike on Wednesday.

Cape Town's public transport system has been thrown into disarray as Metrorail and the taxi industry try to make provision for thousands of stranded Golden Arrow and MyCiti commuters.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says while they are running additional trips during the bus strike, the rail service is dealing with a few problems of its own.

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)