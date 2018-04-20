Students to walkout across the United States in call for gun reforms
Students from more than 2,600 schools and institutions are expected to walk out of class at 10 am local time on Friday.
LITTLETON, Colo. - Thousands of students across the United States will mark the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School by walking out of classes on Friday, in a show of unity intended to put pressure on politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.
Students from more than 2,600 schools and institutions are expected to walk out of class at 10 am local time on Friday, organisers say. They have been asked to wear orange, the official color of the campaign against gun violence, and observe a 13-second silence to honor the victims killed at Columbine.
“This movement is here to stay. No more excuses. We want solutions,” organisers said on Thursday on Facebook.
On 20 April, 1999 two Columbine seniors killed 12 of their classmates and a teacher before committing suicide.
Since then mass shootings have occurred with shocking frequency across the United States.
The second deadliest public school shooting in US history occurred in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February, leaving 17 dead. The shooting set off a national student movement calling for an end to gun violence and tighter gun restrictions.
Friday’s walkouts and drive to sign up voters are aimed at pressuring US politicians to enact tighter restrictions on gun sales in the run-up to November’s mid-term congressional elections.
On Thursday, Colorado gun control activists rallied near Columbine High School, calling for an end to gun violence.
Columbine has not held classes on 20 April since the massacre, a district spokeswoman said, so there would be no walkout at the school. Students were encouraged to take part in community service.
The latest national rally comes more than a month after tens of thousands of students from some 3,000 schools participated in the #ENOUGH National School Walkout to demand that lawmakers seek tighter gun control regulations.
It also follows “March For Our Lives” rallies in cities across the United States on 24 March that were some of the biggest US youth demonstrations in decades, with hundreds of thousands of young Americans and their supporters taking to the streets to demand tighter gun laws.
Dudley Brown, president of the Colorado-based National Association for Gun Rights, said the gun-control movement seeks to have the government take away rights.
“The main objective of these students is to ban firearms completely, and confiscate the firearms of law-abiding Americans,” Brown said. “We will oppose them at every step.”
Popular in World
-
German police defuse WW2 bomb after evacuating central Berlin
-
Heather Sonn: Steinhoff's key priority to maintain stability
-
[WATCH] American Isis family in limbo
-
The world's biggest economies in 2018
-
Survey: More than half of world’s wealthy expect to live to 100
-
[OPINION] What to expect of Cuba’s new president, Miguel Díaz-Canel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.