Stoke need points against Burnley; while Champions, City go to Swansea

JOHANNESBURG - With only a handful of Premier League matches taking place over the course of Saturday and Sunday – due to FA Cup action – there will still be significant movement on the log after the final game of the weekend.

Champions League semi-finalists, Liverpool travel to The Hawthorns – a place they have often struggled at – to take on West Bromwich Albion. The Reds may have a semi-final, against AS Roma, at the back of their minds but will want to leave all with three points.

Meanwhile, anything less than a win for the Baggies could spell the end of their time in the Premier League if Stoke City are to beat Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off between Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion is at 1:30 PM.

After that, Watford – who are set for another season in the English Premier League - host Crystal Palace.

A victory for Roy Hodgson’s men will see them reach the magical 37-point mark and, what seems pretty secured already, a spot in next season’s English Premier League.

The gamble on appointing the former England manager seems to have paid off for the Palace board.

Sunday’s action begins at The Bet365 at 2:30 PM.

At the same time, in Arsene Wenger’s second-last home league game, Arsenal host West Ham United.

The Frenchman announced on Friday that he will step down at the end of the season and his team will be hoping to get his farewell run-in off to a good start. Whether that happens is still up for debate.

In the final game of the weekend, Swansea City host, champions, Manchester City in their first outing as champions after Manchester United’s loss to West Bromwich Albion.

The Swans sit nervously above the drop zone, in 17th, four points clear of Southampton – who is in FA Cup action against Chelsea.

A win will go a long way in securing safety and sinking the bottom three to the inevitable depths of the Championship abyss.

Wales will hear the first whistle blow at 5:30 PM.