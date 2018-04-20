Stoke need points against Burnley; while Champions, City go to Swansea
A win for Swansea over City will go a long way in securing safety and could sink the bottom three to the inevitable depths of the Championship abyss.
JOHANNESBURG - With only a handful of Premier League matches taking place over the course of Saturday and Sunday – due to FA Cup action – there will still be significant movement on the log after the final game of the weekend.
Champions League semi-finalists, Liverpool travel to The Hawthorns – a place they have often struggled at – to take on West Bromwich Albion. The Reds may have a semi-final, against AS Roma, at the back of their minds but will want to leave all with three points.
Meanwhile, anything less than a win for the Baggies could spell the end of their time in the Premier League if Stoke City are to beat Burnley on Sunday afternoon.
Kick-off between Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion is at 1:30 PM.
After that, Watford – who are set for another season in the English Premier League - host Crystal Palace.
A victory for Roy Hodgson’s men will see them reach the magical 37-point mark and, what seems pretty secured already, a spot in next season’s English Premier League.
The gamble on appointing the former England manager seems to have paid off for the Palace board.
Sunday’s action begins at The Bet365 at 2:30 PM.
At the same time, in Arsene Wenger’s second-last home league game, Arsenal host West Ham United.
The Frenchman announced on Friday that he will step down at the end of the season and his team will be hoping to get his farewell run-in off to a good start. Whether that happens is still up for debate.
In the final game of the weekend, Swansea City host, champions, Manchester City in their first outing as champions after Manchester United’s loss to West Bromwich Albion.
The Swans sit nervously above the drop zone, in 17th, four points clear of Southampton – who is in FA Cup action against Chelsea.
A win will go a long way in securing safety and sinking the bottom three to the inevitable depths of the Championship abyss.
Wales will hear the first whistle blow at 5:30 PM.
Popular in Sport
-
Mixed feelings from football fans as Wenger steps down
-
FA Cup finalists to be decided over weekend
-
Tickets for Springboks, England Test go on sale in June
-
Liverpool’s Lallana in SA for hamstring treatment
-
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger to step down at end of season
-
[OPINION] Varsity Rugby will evolve international rugby
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.