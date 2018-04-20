Sitole: Police have Malema death plot under control
The EFF said this week it learnt of an alleged plot to kill its leader Julius Malema.
CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has assured the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that its leader Julius Malema will be protected against any threats on his life.
The party said this week it learnt of an alleged plot to kill Malema.
Sitole told the police oversight committee on Thursday that officers have been made aware of the threats.
Sitole says there won't be a need for EFF members to take matters into their own hands to protect their commander-in-chief.
Allaying the fears of EFF MP Phillip Mhlongo, who raised concern over Malema's safety, Sitole said the police had the matter under control.
“It will not be necessary for the honourable member to protect Mr Malema. We also want to allay his fears. The only thing we can confirm is that a formal threat assessment has already commenced.”
This means one less problem for Malema to worry about, as the firebrand politician faces off with lobby group AfriForum, which is pursuing charges of fraud and corruption against him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
