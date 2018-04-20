Popular Topics
Sequestration application against Border Rugby Union withdrawn

This comes after a meeting was held on Wednesday between the players and senior officials at Border Rugby Union.

The emblem for the South African Border Rugby Union. Picture: Supplied.
The emblem for the South African Border Rugby Union. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Rugby Players Association (Sarpa) confirmed on Friday that it will approach the High Court of South Africa (East London Circuit Local Division) to withdraw the application of sequestration against the Border Rugby Union.

This comes after a meeting was held on Wednesday between the players and senior officials at Border Rugby Union.

At this meeting, the players were informed that Border Rugby Union received sufficient funding to honour its commitments towards the players, that all outstanding amounts owed to the players will be paid in full and that a recovery plan would be put in place to stabilise the affairs of Border Rugby Union.

Eugene Henning, managing director of the players’ organisation, said that: “The players instructed us yesterday, given these new developments at Border Rugby Union, to withdraw their application. We subsequently approached the court today with the request and the order was discharged."

