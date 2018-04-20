Sandile Mantsoe describes setting Karabo Mokoena’s body alight

A statement by Mantsoe was read out in court during trial proceedings on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe has told the Johannesburg Magistrates Court how he burnt Karabo Mokoena's body out of fear and panic.

He's accused of killing Mokoena, burning her body and burying it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

He insists, however, that he only disposed of an already dead body.

Captain Rogers Mahundla read Mantsoe’s statement in which he admits to taking the lifeless body of Mokoena and setting it alight with a tyre and petrol in a veld in Bramley.

In his statement, Mantsoe states that on 27 April 2017 he left his Sandton Skye apartment after he and Mokoena had an argument.

When he returned, he claims he found her lying on the floor with blood oozing from her neck.

Mantsoe says he panicked as he thought nobody would believe that he did not kill Mokoena, so he decided to dispose of her body.

This differs from the testimony given by Constable Helen Mahwete, who claims that Mantsoe revealed to her how he and Mokoena were joined by a ritual for his business to prosper and Mokoena had to stab herself in the neck for him to be able to join their blood for a separation ritual.

Trial proceedings will resume on Friday morning.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)