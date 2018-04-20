Revolutionary Council distances itself from fake message, vandalism in NW

Police are monitoring the situation near Mega City where rubber bullets were earlier fired to disperse protesters.

MAHIKENG - The Revolutionary Council has distanced itself from a fake message telling residents they would be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Mahikeng on Sunday afternoon as well as the alleged call to vandalise a local mall.

Residents gathered at the Montshioa Stadium hoping to hear from Ramaphos who is in the area to address the unrest and tensions in Supra Mahumapelo administration, but they were disappointed.

The Revolutionary Council’s Lucky Kgabi says things then took a turn for the worst.

“Information came that said we said people must go and burn Mega City; we distance ourselves from any anarchy exercise that might be taking place.”

He’s called on the police to arrest criminals and called on residents to use peaceful means to make the call for Mahumapelo to leave office.

