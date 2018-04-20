Rand heading for 1% gain vs dollar this week

Appetite for the rand has been boosted this week by strong economic data which suggests the economy is recovering.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was slightly weaker early on Friday but was on course for a 1% gain versus the dollar this week.

At 0609 GMT, the rand traded at R11.9725 versus the dollar, down 0.1% from its close on Thursday. The dollar index was slightly higher.

The rand is up around 0.9% against the US currency since last Friday’s close.

March inflation hit a seven-year low, and retail sales rose more than expected in February. The International Monetary Fund also raised its 2018 growth forecast for South Africa to 1.5%.

Government bonds were flat in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 at 8.015%. Earlier in the week the yield on that bond fell to a two-week low.

“Positive South African inflation figures continue to support South African bond prices and the currency,” NKC Research analysts said in a note.