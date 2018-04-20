Ramaphosa arrives in Mahikeng to meet leaders, alliance partners
The meeting, which will discuss North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, is expected to be heated, with the SACP and Cosatu saying they'll be calling for his ouster.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa is locked in a meeting at heritage house in Mahikeng where the party's provincial leaders and alliance partners are discussing the burning issue of the premier's future.
The meeting, which will discuss North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, is expected to be heated with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) telling Eyewitness News they'll be calling for his ouster.
Violent protests and the destruction of property continues in that province as residents demand the premier's resignation.
Mahumapelo is facing the heat from all corners.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has ordered the state arms company to investigate the R1 million bursary Denel issued to the North West Premier’s son.
His links with the Gupta family are also coming back to haunt him after African National Congress Youth League president Collin Maine claimed he was introduced to the controversial family by the premier.
His office was also recently raided by the Hawks, who are investigating the awarding of a multimillion-rand tender to Nepo Data Dynamics without following tender procedures.
Opposition parties are also pushing for a motion of no confidence in him.
All these issues will be used by Mahumapelo’s detractors in their bid to convince the ANC’s top leaders to recall him.
But the provincial ANC has indicated it will protect and defend him.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at #MahikengProtests for that ANC meeting. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
