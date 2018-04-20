Ramaphosa arrives in Mahikeng to meet leaders, alliance partners

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Ramaphosa arrives in Mahikeng to meet leaders, alliance partners

The meeting, which will discuss North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, is expected to be heated, with the SACP and Cosatu saying they'll be calling for his ouster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa is locked in a meeting at heritage house in Mahikeng where the party's provincial leaders and alliance partners are discussing the burning issue of the premier's future.

The meeting, which will discuss North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, is expected to be heated with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) telling Eyewitness News they'll be calling for his ouster.

Violent protests and the destruction of property continues in that province as residents demand the premier's resignation.

Mahumapelo is facing the heat from all corners.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has ordered the state arms company to investigate the R1 million bursary Denel issued to the North West Premier’s son.

His links with the Gupta family are also coming back to haunt him after African National Congress Youth League president Collin Maine claimed he was introduced to the controversial family by the premier.

His office was also recently raided by the Hawks, who are investigating the awarding of a multimillion-rand tender to Nepo Data Dynamics without following tender procedures.

Opposition parties are also pushing for a motion of no confidence in him.

All these issues will be used by Mahumapelo’s detractors in their bid to convince the ANC’s top leaders to recall him.

But the provincial ANC has indicated it will protect and defend him.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA