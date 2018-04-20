Probe into elephant shooting underway in Zimbabwe
It’s the second collared elephant to be killed there in the space of a month.
HARARE - Investigations are underway in Zimbabwe after conservation groups alleged that a hunter had shot dead a collared bull elephant in the south of the country.
The Gonarezhou Conservation Trust says this is a significant blow to conservation efforts.
It says one of its collared bull elephants was shot by a hunter and his client outside Gonarezhou National Park on 12 April.
Just over a month ago, another collared elephant was shot by a hunter and his Russian client, also outside Gonarezhou.
It’s not illegal to shoot a collared animal but conservationists say it’s unethical.
The main hunters’ association hasn’t yet commented publicly, but the ivory from the dead elephant has been confiscated and a game ranger who monitored the hunt has been suspended pending an investigation.
