Probe into elephant shooting underway in Zimbabwe

HARARE - Investigations are underway in Zimbabwe after conservation groups alleged that a hunter had shot dead a collared bull elephant in the south of the country.

It’s the second collared elephant to be killed there in the space of a month.

The Gonarezhou Conservation Trust says this is a significant blow to conservation efforts.

It says one of its collared bull elephants was shot by a hunter and his client outside Gonarezhou National Park on 12 April.

Just over a month ago, another collared elephant was shot by a hunter and his Russian client, also outside Gonarezhou.

It’s not illegal to shoot a collared animal but conservationists say it’s unethical.

The main hunters’ association hasn’t yet commented publicly, but the ivory from the dead elephant has been confiscated and a game ranger who monitored the hunt has been suspended pending an investigation.