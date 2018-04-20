Poor collection of e-tolls posing threat to Sanral’s future, Parly told
Chief executive officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma says an R128 billion in investment has been lost due to resistance to tolls in other provinces.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says the poor collection of e-tolls is posing a threat to its future as a going concern.
It’s told Parliament’s Transport Committee that it’s awaiting a political directive on what to do about e-tolling.
But despite recent indications to that effect, Deputy Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga stopped short of confirming that they will be scrapped.
She says that budget cuts to Sanral are a serious concern and that economic growth cannot be expected if roads are not properly maintained.
Sanral says that the impasse over e-tolls in Gauteng is posing a significant risk to the agency.
Chief executive officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma says an R128 billion in investment has been lost due to resistance to tolls in other provinces.
“Our anticipated job-creation target is going to go down.”
Chikunga says that a funding model for road infrastructure is urgently needed.
“We’re talking about the roads that we’ve built… the roads that people are using, in one way or another we can’t have it for free. Whether we change the name [e-toll], but the fact of the matter is that we’ll have to pay for road infrastructure in South Africa.”
She adds that the department is accessing the impact of e-tolls on motorists and the growing number of vehicles on the roads every year.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mahikeng residents tell Mahumapelo: Stop making excuses & step down
-
NPA: We can successfully prosecute Duduzane Zuma on culpable homicide charges
-
Tensions high in NW after night of clashes between police, protesters
-
Nel: NPA handling of Malema case unlawful
-
EFF: AfriForum won't deter us from land expropriation policy
-
Sandile Mantsoe describes setting Karabo Mokoena’s body alight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.