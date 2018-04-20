Popular Topics
Poor collection of e-tolls posing threat to Sanral’s future, Parly told

Chief executive officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma says an R128 billion in investment has been lost due to resistance to tolls in other provinces.

FILE: Sanral's e-toll tag. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says the poor collection of e-tolls is posing a threat to its future as a going concern.

It’s told Parliament’s Transport Committee that it’s awaiting a political directive on what to do about e-tolling.

But despite recent indications to that effect, Deputy Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga stopped short of confirming that they will be scrapped.

She says that budget cuts to Sanral are a serious concern and that economic growth cannot be expected if roads are not properly maintained.

Sanral says that the impasse over e-tolls in Gauteng is posing a significant risk to the agency.

Chief executive officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma says an R128 billion in investment has been lost due to resistance to tolls in other provinces.

“Our anticipated job-creation target is going to go down.”

Chikunga says that a funding model for road infrastructure is urgently needed.

“We’re talking about the roads that we’ve built… the roads that people are using, in one way or another we can’t have it for free. Whether we change the name [e-toll], but the fact of the matter is that we’ll have to pay for road infrastructure in South Africa.”

She adds that the department is accessing the impact of e-tolls on motorists and the growing number of vehicles on the roads every year.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

