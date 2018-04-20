Picketing Kraaifontein residents demand low-income housing

The group of about 100 residents marched from the Cape Town Train Station to the High Court.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Kraaifontein residents picketed outside the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning, calling for more low-income houses to be developed in the area.

The residents have approached the court for an interdict against private property developers who've built housing units in Scottsdene.

The group of about 100 residents marched from the Cape Town Train Station to the High Court.

The disgruntled group say they're tired of being overlooked and demand low-cost housing opportunities in Kraaifontein.

Residents say private property developers, Calgro M3 Consortium, hired a security company to evict them last week from a Scottsdene development they'd illegally been occupying.

But they sought an interdict against the developers, claiming the security guards used unnecessary force and injured several residents, including children.

Meanwhile, the developers also approached the court for an interdict to get the residents off their property.

Kraaifontein ward councillor Grant Twigg, who received a memorandum of grievances from the group on Thursday night, said the city can't get involved as it's a court matter between residents and the developer.