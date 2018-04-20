Parliament welcomes arrest of warders in Joburg prison escape case
Evidence presented to the committee on Thursday shows the number of escapes from facilities was in fact on the decrease.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Justice Portfolio Committee has welcomed the arrest of two prison officials from the Johannesburg Correctional Facility linked to the escape of 16 inmates.
The pair is expected to appear in court on Friday, while police still search for the inmates.
The department managed to foil 80 incidents of attempted escapes between April 2016 and March 2017.
Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says: “It’s not the failure of the department or lack of leadership, it’s a problem of a corrupt element which is found throughout society.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
