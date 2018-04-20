Paarl man in court for murder of pregnant girlfriend

Jacobus Oosthuizen allegedly slashed Nicola Pienaar's stomach and murdered her. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard last year.

CAPE TOWN - A Paarl man has appeared in the Western Cape High Court charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

Jacobus Oosthuizen allegedly slashed Nicola Pienaar's stomach and murdered her.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard last year.

Pienaar was last seen alive on 5 January 2017 when she left Paarl with her boyfriend, Oosthuizen.

He was arrested in Port Elizabeth a few weeks later after Pienaar's mother reported her daughter missing.

At the time of her disappearance, Oosthuizen claimed to have left her in Oudtshoorn after a fight.

It's understood he later led police to her body, buried under rubble in his backyard.

Her stomach had been slashed.

In other pre-trial hearings, four men accused of the rape and murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius last year appeared in the Cape High Courton Friday.

Eben van Niekerk, Nashwill Julies, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons will appear again on 4 May ahead of their trial which is set to start on 21 May.