Paarl man in court for murder of pregnant girlfriend
Jacobus Oosthuizen allegedly slashed Nicola Pienaar's stomach and murdered her. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard last year.
CAPE TOWN - A Paarl man has appeared in the Western Cape High Court charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.
Jacobus Oosthuizen allegedly slashed Nicola Pienaar's stomach and murdered her.
Her body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard last year.
Pienaar was last seen alive on 5 January 2017 when she left Paarl with her boyfriend, Oosthuizen.
He was arrested in Port Elizabeth a few weeks later after Pienaar's mother reported her daughter missing.
At the time of her disappearance, Oosthuizen claimed to have left her in Oudtshoorn after a fight.
It's understood he later led police to her body, buried under rubble in his backyard.
Her stomach had been slashed.
In other pre-trial hearings, four men accused of the rape and murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius last year appeared in the Cape High Courton Friday.
Eben van Niekerk, Nashwill Julies, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons will appear again on 4 May ahead of their trial which is set to start on 21 May.
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma to tie the knot again - report
-
Ramaphosa: We'll have further engagements over Mahikeng situation
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
-
Eyewitness relives East Rand Mall shooting incident
-
ANC says final decision on Mahumapelo might not be taken today
-
[UPDATE] 1 person shot dead in East Rand Mall shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.