NPA: We can successfully prosecute Duduzane Zuma on culpable homicide charges

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s in the process of informing Duduzane Zuma on when he should appear in court to face a charge of culpable homicide.

On Thursday, the prosecuting body confirmed its decision to prosecute Zuma after he failed to meet a two-month deadline to make representations.

Three years ago, Zuma’s Porsche collided with a minibus taxi, killing Phumzile Dube.

The NPA had initially declined to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma’s son, leading to AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel announcing in 2017 that the lobby group would seek a private prosecution of Duduzane.

The NPA says it believes it can successfully prosecute Zuma on charges of culpable homicide.

But the prosecuting body will now have to worry about the whereabouts of Zuma after his lawyers previously indicated he’s been out of the country.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku says: “They will decide, in conjunction with his lawyers, on his availability and the date upon which he will appear in court.”

Zuma is also facing a possible arrest for repeatedly snubbing summonses to appear before Parliament’s inquiry into state capture.

