North West health services affected by violent protests
There are reports that two people have died outside a hospital in Mahikeng due to a lack of service from nurses.
MAHIKENG - North West Health MEC Magome Masike says the delivery of medicine to the province's hospitals have been disrupted due to the ongoing protests in and around Mahikeng.
[WATCH] A walkthrough from inside the Mmabana Arts and Cultural Centre which was destroyed and looted during the ongoing protests in Mahikeng concerning Premier Supra Mahumapelo. #MahikengProtest 🎥: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/2V7ar6z6WS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
Health workers say they’re scared to report for duty due to the ongoing violence, which has so far claimed one life, led to the torching of buildings and cars and the looting of shops.
#SupraMahumapelo: Tense morning around Mahikeng following a night of violent protests. Residents have vowed to intensify demonstrations as they call for the premier to step down. MS pic.twitter.com/qk8YoWQvtY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
Masike says private hospitals have been roped in to help.
“I’ve just walked around the hospital now to check whether we have a clinical nurse and healthcare workers. We don’t at the moment. As you know about the situation, people are still afraid to come through and we couldn’t get medication yesterday.”
But Masike is denying there is no record of any deaths due to the go-slow of nurses.
The situation in the area remains calm but tense.
Police can be seen at hotspots around Mahikeng, seemingly preparing for the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa around lunch time.
In Mega City, nyalas are parked opposite a bottle store that was looted last night.
Cars from the VIP protection unit have also been spotted at a local hotel ahead of that all-important meeting between the national and provincial ANC leadership, which has been divided by calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
Mahumapelo is accused of fraud and corruption, and community members have made it clear that his time is up.
Protesting residents in and around #Mahikeng say service delivery is at its worst under premier #SupraMahumapelo. Unions here have embarked on a go-slow that’s crippled services in the departments of health and social development. MS pic.twitter.com/v4uC58grKZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
