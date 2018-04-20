Popular Topics
North West health services affected by violent protests

There are reports that two people have died outside a hospital in Mahikeng due to a lack of service from nurses.

Protesters from the township called Top Village can be seen blocking the main road leading into Mahikeng as they continue to call for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 19 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Protesters from the township called Top Village can be seen blocking the main road leading into Mahikeng as they continue to call for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 19 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
2 hours ago

MAHIKENG - North West Health MEC Magome Masike says the delivery of medicine to the province's hospitals have been disrupted due to the ongoing protests in and around Mahikeng.

There are reports that two people have died outside a hospital in Mahikeng due to a lack of service from nurses.

Health workers say they’re scared to report for duty due to the ongoing violence, which has so far claimed one life, led to the torching of buildings and cars and the looting of shops.

Masike says private hospitals have been roped in to help.

“I’ve just walked around the hospital now to check whether we have a clinical nurse and healthcare workers. We don’t at the moment. As you know about the situation, people are still afraid to come through and we couldn’t get medication yesterday.”

But Masike is denying there is no record of any deaths due to the go-slow of nurses.

The situation in the area remains calm but tense.

Police can be seen at hotspots around Mahikeng, seemingly preparing for the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa around lunch time.

In Mega City, nyalas are parked opposite a bottle store that was looted last night.

Cars from the VIP protection unit have also been spotted at a local hotel ahead of that all-important meeting between the national and provincial ANC leadership, which has been divided by calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

Mahumapelo is accused of fraud and corruption, and community members have made it clear that his time is up.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

