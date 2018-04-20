Nene: SA working on long-term goal to capitalise on global growth

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that South Africa has embarked on several initiatives aimed at boosting the economy and attracting investment.

Nene is attending the 2018 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington DC.

He says that Team South Africa has been featuring quite prominently and has shown its commitment to addressing its economic problems.

The Finance Minister says that South Africa has embarked on several initiatives aimed at boosting the economy and attracting investment.

“Our challenges are quite serious, they range from high unemployment rate and inequality. Some of the sectors that we need to focus on would require a bit of time for us to invest in for them to begin contributing.”

