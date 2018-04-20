Music producer Avicii dies aged 28

It's been reported that the 28-year-old was found dead in Muscat in Oman on Friday afternoon..

JOHANNESBURG - Producer and musician Tim Bergling - who goes by the name of Avicii - has died.

Avicii retired from live performing in 2016 because of health problems including acute pancreatitis, allegedly as a result of excessive drinking.

The Swedish musician also had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Avicii has produced hit track Wake Me Up, among others.