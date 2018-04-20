Mugabe to appear before Zim parly committee
Parliament wants Robert Mugabe to explain a claim made two years ago, that Zimbabwe could have lost out on $15 billion worth of diamond revenue.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, has been told to appear before a parliamentary committee next month to explain his claim that billions of dollars’ worth of diamond revenue went missing when he was still in power.
If he attends, it'll be the 94-year-old’s first public appearance since he was removed from power five months ago.
Mines committee chairman Temba Mliswa says Mugabe's been invited to appear before it on 9 May.
Diamond mining, in the east of the country, has long been known for its lack of transparency, and the committee has heard how police and other security agencies ran joint mining ventures there.
Mugabe’s appearance before the committee would be closely watched, though he has since told a private newspaper that the $15 billion figure was one he was given by officials, and not confirmed.
