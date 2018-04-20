Mossel Bay Grade 5 pupil killed in accident at school

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the learner was fatally injured at a blocked off construction site at the school.

CAPE TOWN - A grade five learner from Garden Route Primary in Mossel Bay has been killed in an accident on the school grounds.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the learner was fatally injured at a blocked off construction site at the school.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the learner reportedly lost his footing and slipped and fell under the truck.

“Emergency services were contacted but the learner sadly succumbed to his injuries before the ambulance arrived. Counselling is being provided for teachers and learners who are equally traumatised by this tragic accident.”

The department has opened an investigation into the tragic incident.