Mixed feelings from football fans as Wenger steps down

JOHANNESBURG - Football fans from the across the world shared their contrasting views at the London club's announcement that Arsene Wenger (68) would no longer be Arsenal's manager come next season.

In a statement, the London club announced that Wenger has been at the helm at Arsenal for nearly 22 years and won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies during his illustrious career at both Highbury and Emirates Stadiums.

A respected figure in European Football, Wenger has struggled to win a Premier League title since the historic 2003/04 season where he led the club to an unbeaten season, which has since been dubbed as the "invincibles" season.

Arsene Wenger resigning at the end of the season. Every Arsenal fan in the world is over the moon except one. Ty crying into his arsenal crest pillow. 25 degrees today and still wearing the Arsenal jacket and hat. “49 undefeated” playing in his arsenal headphones. Distraught — Jamie (@jmemc10) April 20, 2018

I will always be grateful to Arsene Wenger for what he has done for Arsenal wonderful teams & memories but the last 3 years in league & Europe have not be acceptable I am pleased he is leaving with him saying so with dignity & he deserves that let’s make sure he goes on a high — Lee Judges (@leemarkjudges) April 20, 2018