Mixed feelings from football fans as Wenger steps down

Football fans from the across the world shared their contrasting views at the London club's announcement that Arsene Wenger would no longer be Arsenal's manager come next season.

FILE: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Picture: @Arsenal/Twitter
FILE: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Picture: @Arsenal/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Football fans from the across the world shared their contrasting views at the London club's announcement that Arsene Wenger (68) would no longer be Arsenal's manager come next season.

Arsenal Football Club manager Arsene Wenger announced that he will step down from his role at the club at the end of the current English Premier League season.

In a statement, the London club announced that Wenger has been at the helm at Arsenal for nearly 22 years and won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies during his illustrious career at both Highbury and Emirates Stadiums.

A respected figure in European Football, Wenger has struggled to win a Premier League title since the historic 2003/04 season where he led the club to an unbeaten season, which has since been dubbed as the "invincibles" season.

