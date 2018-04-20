Metrorail services in CT hit by power failure

Chikunga: Acsa infighting can't be allowed to affect operations
Business
Technicians are scrambling to address the problem.
CAPE TOWN - All Metrorail services have been affected by a power failure.
Metrorail's Riana Scott explains the impact that this is having: "This means that our central control centre is unable to automatically detect, track or dispatch trains and section managers have been dispatched to assess whether manual methods can be implemented in strategic areas. At this stage it is too early to estimate a full recovery time."
