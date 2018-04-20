Matt LeBlanc not interested in theatre
Matt LeBlanc has no desire to appear on the West End stage - because he thinks theatre acting is too much effort.
LONDON - Matt LeBlanc would never consider acting in the theatre - because it is too hard.
The 50-year-old actor is happy to stick to sitcoms because he's used to the working process, and he has no desire to perform the same lines night after night on stage.
LeBlanc was asked on The Graham Norton Show if he has ever acted in a play, to which he replied: "Nope. Never been in one. Never want to be in one. It's too steep a hill for me. I like sitcoms - you do one performance and that is it. You learn your lines, you perform and then you delete."
The actor - who now presents car show Top Gear on the BBC - accepts he will always be best known for playing Joey Tribbiani iconic US show Friends and he gets recognised for the role in the most unusual places around the world with people desperate to say his catchphrases to him.
LeBlanc explained: "We were filming 'Top Gear' in the Atlas Mountains in the middle of nowhere and this guy came out from a cave and said, 'Hey, how are you doin?' "
LeBlanc has a 13-year-old daughter Marina, by his model ex-wife Melissa McKnight, who lives in California, while he lives in London with 'Top Gear' producer Aurora Mulligan.
Speaking about how he splits his time between the two continents he said: "It's half and half. I have a flat here with my girlfriend but my home is in LA."
He joked: "I spend a lot of time here so I have to kind of like it!"
LeBlanc is a guest on The Graham Norton Show which airs on BBC One on Friday, 20 April at 10.35pm.
