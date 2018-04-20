CT International Airport will be renamed, says minister

Deputy Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga says that Cape Town International Airport will be renamed and that it’s only a matter of deciding whose name it will carry.

CAPE TOWN - Major upgrades are on the cards for the country’s main airports over the next three years to the tune of almost R11 billion.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is presenting its budget before Parliament on Friday.

It says that Cape Town International is the country’s fastest growing airport in terms of international air traffic.

Acsa chief executive Bongani Maseko says it’s the intention of the company to grow its non-aeronautical business to contribute 55% of its income by 2025.

It’s now commercialising the western precinct of OR Tambo international, due for completion by December 2019.

In Cape Town, Acsa wants to shorten arrival time for domestic passengers, and is planning to complete a new arrivals hall by 2021.

There’s also a longer-term plan to expand the international terminal.

“We are now seeing there are more and more people flying directly into Cape Town compared to previously when people would fly into OR Tambo.”

A runway extension to be completed by March 2020, is on the cards for King Shaka International Airport in Durban, which is experiencing the second fastest growth in international traffic.

“There are quite a number of names coming through. So the consultation will be made. After that we’ll rename Cape Town airport.”

At Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service at the weekend, EFF leader Julius Malema suggested the airport be renamed after the struggle icon.

LISTEN: #WinnieMandelaFuneral Rename CPT airport after Winnie Mandela - Malema

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)